A police corporal who walked into a supermarket while it was being robbed, ended up a victim also.
At around 7p.m. Tuesday, three men walked into the Wishful Company Limited Supermarket at New Colonial Road, Barrackpore.
They were in dark clothing, wearing masks, and carrying guns.
The three appeared to be Latin Americans, witnesses told police.
The men robbed a supermarket worker of cash.
Just then, the police officer, attached to the South Western Division, entered the supermarket.
A gun was placed at his waist and he was robbed of a bag containing his TTPS firearm, police Identification card and badge, and cash and other items.
The robbers ran into the bushes.