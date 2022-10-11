AN off-duty police officer who was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Pleasantville father Jamie Walker, in the car park of a supermarket in Cocoyea on Friday, was hospitalised following the incident.
A senior police officer of the Southern Division told the Express that the police officer, who is a special reserve policeman in the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), was hospitalised on Friday night at San Fernando General Hospital, where he was treated for hypertension.
The officer was discharged the following day. The autopsy on Walker, a former soldier and truck driver, is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
On Friday, shortly after 4 p.m., Walker, 39, a father of four, of Orchid Gardens, died at the scene of the shooting in the car park of WE Supermarket at Naparima-Mayaro Road.
His wife, Heather Cedeno-Walker, had parked the vehicle, leaving Walker and three of their four children seated in the family’s Nissan B-15.
She was purchasing a meal at a food outlet located opposite to the supermarket when an argument broke out between her husband and the off-duty police officer. The argument escalated and Walker was shot to the abdomen.