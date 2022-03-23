TWO police officers were among four men detained in Siparia on Monday night.
One of the detained officers allegedly breached a quarantine order, police said.
A police report said that at around 10.20 p.m. officers of the Siparia CID responded to a report that four men were seen entering bushes with firearms at Penal Quinam Road.
The police team observed four motor vehicles in convoy along the road, and caused them to stop.
At the first vehicle, a silver Nissan B-15, PC Nanan spoke with the driver, who indicated he was a police constable attached to the Southern Division and produced a police badge, driver's permit and certificate of insurance.
The report said there was a camouflage jacket in the vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle, a brown Nissan Frontier also stated he was also a police officer who is attached to the Marine Unit Chaguaramas and produced a his TTPS identification badge, driver’s permit and certificate of insurance.
Upon checking, police were allegedly informed that the officer breached his quarantine order.
The report said that also in the vehicle was a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL), a Glock pistol and 30 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
Police said the driver of the third vehicle, a white Nissan Sylphy, told police he was a self-employed man, of Pleasantville, and produced only a certificate of insurance for the said motor vehicle.
Checks allegedly revealed that the third suspect was not the holder of the driver’s permit.
At the third vehicle, a silver Nissan Almera, the driver told police he lived at Cocoyea, San Fernando, and was employed as a chef.
He allegedly produced no identification or motor vehicle documents.
Also visiting the scene was Insp Marcelle and officers of the South-Western Division Task Force.
The suspects were taken to the Siparia Police Station pending further enquires.