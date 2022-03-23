One of the four deceased deep sea divers was wearing a GoPro camera which would contain evidence that they were alive while trapped in the pipeline.

This according to the team of attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan representing the sole survivor of the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd diving tragedy, Christopher Boodram.

The attorneys are also representing Vanessa Kussie, the wife of deceased diver Rishi Nagassar.