A 37-year-old man was held on Sunday night for breaking into the Forestry Division Wild Life Section, Farm Road, in St Joseph, and stealing a quantity of wild meat.
The suspect was held around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.
Residents who live nearby heard loud noises coming from the office of a building on the compound, and upon investigating, they observed the suspect walking with a black plastic bag over his head.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Greaves and PC Jawahir responded.
The man was stopped and searched and he was found to be carrying several carcasses of wild meat.
It was suspected the man broke into the compound and stole the wild meat.
The suspect was then taken to the St Joseph Police Station.
He is to be questioned in relation to breaking and entering.
PC St Clair is continuing enquiries.