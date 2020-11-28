drunk driving

A Special Reserve Police Constable attached to the St. Clair Police Station was arrested yesterday during a DUI exercise in St. Joseph.

Police officers were conducting the exercise between the hours of 8 pm and 11.40 pm when a man dressed in a black jersey marked ‘Police’ with a Police Service logo on the front, reportedly started shouting at the officers.

He also began inciting drivers to ignore the officers’ instructions.

He was cautioned but violently pulled away when an officer at the scene attempted to arrest him. He was eventually held and arrested for disorderly behaviour, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Tunapuna Police Station where he was later identified as a Special Reserve Police Constable. Investigations are ongoing.

The exercise was supervised by Cpl Bissoon and included officers of the DUI Task Force and the St. Joseph Police Station.

HAVE MERCY

A CENTRAL FAMILY is pleading with National Security Minister Stuart Young to locate and bring back the mother of three girls — including a nursing 16-month-old baby—who was among 160 Venezuelans deported last Saturday.

The appeal has been made ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Port of Spain today.

The children of 33-year-old Kemilis Mendoza, who are now living with Trinidadian Meera Ramlakhan, are “crying non-stop”, the care-giver told the Express yesterday.

UNHCR alerted: Venezuelan children being smuggled

A CHILD-TRAFFICKING and illegal adoption ring involving Venezuelan children is active throughout the Caribbean, with Trinidad and Tobago being at the epicentre.

This is stated in a confidential e-mail sent on November 26 addressed to Sandra Flores, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Trinidad and Tobago, by Dr Cleophas Justine Pierre, partner in the Canadian firm Dunn, Pierre, Barnett and Company Canada Ltd,

RESCUE FROM DEATH

People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, 88, and his wife Pearl, 83, saw death when their car got swept away in Macqueripe last Thursday.

One of the men involved in the rescue said he believes an angel of God was present to help them, adding it was nothing short of a miracle.

Two more Covid deaths

TWO more people have died as a result of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health advised yesterday that, “The persons are an elderly female and an elderly male, both with pre-existing medical conditions.”

The additional deaths brought the total local toll to 120 people.

Trinidad and Tobago also recorded 30 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, the ministry’s daily 4 p.m. update stated.

That’s offensive

FOLLOWING last week’s controversial “extreme embalming” funeral where the seated body of Che Lewis arrived via procession, the Catholic Archdiocese last Friday reminded of the “dignity” of the body and said parishes will now have to request details ahead of services.

An article in last Friday’s Catholic News quoted parish priests Fr Roger Paponette and Fr Martin Sirju, who said the locally unprecedented ceremony was “offensive” according to the principles of community faith.