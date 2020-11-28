A Special Reserve Police Constable attached to the St. Clair Police Station was arrested yesterday during a DUI exercise in St. Joseph.
Police officers were conducting the exercise between the hours of 8 pm and 11.40 pm when a man dressed in a black jersey marked ‘Police’ with a Police Service logo on the front, reportedly started shouting at the officers.
He also began inciting drivers to ignore the officers’ instructions.
He was cautioned but violently pulled away when an officer at the scene attempted to arrest him. He was eventually held and arrested for disorderly behaviour, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
He was taken to the Tunapuna Police Station where he was later identified as a Special Reserve Police Constable. Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was supervised by Cpl Bissoon and included officers of the DUI Task Force and the St. Joseph Police Station.