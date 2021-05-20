THE brother of a police officer was shot dead outside his home on Wednesday night.
Sheldon Hassanali, 40, a fish vendor, was shot to the chest and died at the back of his home at Caroni Limited Road, Old Southern Main Road.
A police report said that at around 8.20 p.m. Hassanali and his wife, Vicky, were at home when they heard dogs barking loudly.
Hassanali walked to the back of the house and moments later a gunshot rang out.
He collapsed and Vicky saw him bleeding to the chest.
She contacted her husband’s brother, who is a police constable, and told him of the incident.
PC Hassanali and other Couva police officers responded.
Checks were made in the district but no one was arrested.
Crime scene investigators retrieved a shotgun cartridge and took samples of blood found at the scene.
Officers of Homicide Region III also responded.
The motive for the killing is not yet known.