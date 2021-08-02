Twenty-five persons were arrested for breach of the curfew and the Public Health Regulations during an Operation Strike Back 3 exercise conducted in El Socorro last night.
The exercise was conducted by officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force between 7:15 pm and 11 pm on Sunday 1st August, 2021, and was spearheaded by ACP (Ag.) Andy Belfon, Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Winston Maharaj, Supt. (Ag.) Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp. Bharath.
Officers were on patrol when they observed a large group of persons inside an inflatable pool at an open area at Burke Terrace. There was also a nearby table with several open bottles of alcohol and a number of persons standing on the roadway.
Upon seeing the officers, several persons ran off into an apartment in the building.
The officers proceeded to the apartment and a total of 25 persons, ages 21 to 39 years old, were arrested for breach of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations.
While detaining the persons, one man made his escape by climbing over a wall at the compound. A warrant is to be issued for his arrest for escaping lawful custody.