RBC

The Express met this situation at RBC, Gulf City on Friday afternoon.

Photo: Trevor Watson

POLICE were called to a 'hostage' situation at a bank in La Romaine on Friday, where the hostage turned out to be a cellphone.

Shortly after midday, officers of the San Fernando police station responded to the distress call from a woman the Gulf City branch of RBC.

The financial institution issued a release on Friday afternoon, putting to rest rumours on social media regarding the branch.

"We are aware of rumours circulating on various social media channels regarding our Gulf City branch.

Earlier today, an individual came into the Gulf City branch and asked to use the branch telephone to contact police. The individual contacted the police and the police attended the individual shortly thereafter. There were no other incidents at the Gulf City branch. If there are any questions on this please contact the TTPS. Have a great weekend".

Police said that the incident involved a woman and her former employee, whom she allegedly owed money.

The employer and employee met in San Fernando where they began to argue over the outstanding debt.

Police were told that the former employee snatched the cellphone of the woman, and said she would keep it until her monies were paid.

After further discussion, the employer told the woman to meet her at the Gulf City branch of RBC, police were told.

However, when the employer turned up at the bank, officers said, the employee was not there.

The employer went into the bank where she used the phone and contacted police.

When San Fernando officers responded to the scene, the employer explained what happened, but that the former employee did not turn up with her cell phone.

Police contacted the former employee, who agreed to meet officers and the woman at the police said, where the incident was said to be sorted out.

