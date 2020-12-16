Central Division police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Chaguanas West constituency office on Tuesday night.
Member of Parliament Dinesh Rambally reported that he was at his Munroe Road office when two masked men were spotted outside the building at around 8pm.
Police said Rambally and five members of staff were working on an upcoming Christmas charity drive at the office. The doors were locked, Rambally said.
Investigators were told that the masked men attempted to open the front door but failed.
The men then approached a vehicle in the parking lot but the driver sped off.
A team of officers responded and searched the area for the suspects.
No one was found.
The officers then escorted Rambally and his staff out of the building.