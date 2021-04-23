Four persons, including two police officers, were hospitalised following a motor vehicular accident this morning along the Priority Bus Route in Mt Lambert.
The Express was told around 8.35 am, police responded to a robbery at a Supermarket on the Eastern Main Road in Malick, Barataria, where a Vietnamese national, was beaten and robbed.
The officers were en route to taking the victim to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, when, upon reaching the intersection at Mt Lambert, the vehicle crashed into a black van.
The impact caused the police vehicle to land on it’s side in a grassy area to the north of the bus route.
Residents of the area, who heard the impact, rushed to assist.
Visiting the scene were a team of officers led by Snr Sup Maharaj.
The injured parties were taken to the hospital where they were treated.
Maharaj said that as far as he had been informed the officers were in a stable condition, and were expected to be released by today.
He noted that no injury sustained was life threatening.
“The man they were helping is in the bed next to them,” Maharaj said.