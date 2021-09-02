FIRE officers were called to an emergency at the Police Administration building in San Fernando on Wednesday night when four police officers became trapped in an elevator.
For almost two hours the elevator car was stuck between the first and second floor, and the doors shut and the officers inside the lift.
The four constables had minutes earlier returned to the southern division headquarters after a mobile patrol.
The Express was told that had entered the elevator around 9.45 p.m. as they headed towards to San Fernando Police Station to report to the station’s corporal having returned from patrol.
Moments after the elevator doors closed, there was a bang, the car of the lift jerked and then froze.
One of the officers pressed the emergency button but after no response, used a cell phone to contact colleagues on duty at the station.
The back wall of the elevator is glass, but the trapped men were advised not to burst it to escape as rescue efforts were underway.
The Express was told that one of the constables suffers from asthma and he used his inhaler several times while trapped in the lift as there is no ventilation vent which measured approximately seven feet and four feet by four feet.
One of the trapped officers contacted the Mon Repos Fire Station and a team of officers responded.
The fire officers used a hydraulic tool to pry open the doors, and assisted the trapped men to climbed onto the second floor to safety.