$234M Drug Seizure 20052023 A.jpg

Police say they found more than 168 kilogrammes of cocaine, worth over $234 million was seized during a multi-agency intelligence-led operation on Thursday  in Chaguaramas.

While working with foreign partners, an intelligence unit of the TTPS received information in March 2023, that a large shipment of cocaine was headed to the United States of America, said the TTPS in a statement.

$234M Drug Seizure 20052023 B.jpg

The TTPS gathered intelligence which led to an operation being conducted by intelligence and tactical units. During the operation, the team observed a Suzuki SUV, with three occupants entering the carpark of a hotel in the Chaguaramas area at approximately 1:20 pm. The officers intercepted the suspects and discovered a large quantity of cocaine, weighing approximately 168 kilogrammes, and a Glock pistol on the ground of the vehicle, at the driver’s feet.

$234M Drug Seizure 20052023 C.jpg

“We have worked closely with our regional and international partners and our joint efforts resulted in what can be described as the largest land seizure of cocaine ever in Trinidad and Tobago. We will continue to partner with our law enforcement counterparts in the United States to wage a forceful and relentless war on the regional drug trafficking networks and those who profit from the illegal drug trade” said Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher.

