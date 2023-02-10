ONE hundred rounds of ammunition, a ballistic helmet and police vehicle lights were discovered by police on the ‘Thousand Steps’ riverbank in Petit Valley on Thursday.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
The items were found during an anticrime exercise between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, an anti-crime exercise was conducted by officers of the Western Division Task Force.
The officers went to Simeon Road, Petit Valley where searches were conducted along riverbanks, abandoned structures, and bushy areas, where along a riverbank at an area known as ‘Thousand Steps’ a black plastic bag containing one hundred rounds of 9mm ammunition, a green coloured ballistic helmet, and three blue swivel lights was found and seized.
