Homicide officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man found on the roadside at Macaulay, near Claxton Bay, yesterday.
There was a gunshot wound to the head.
The body was discovered by officers on mobile patrol, who stopped to remove a brown couch blocking the roadway along Connector Road at around 7 a.m.
Police said the officers spotted the man lying in a shallow drain at the side of the road.
He was motionless, police said, with a gunshot wound to the left side of the head.
The man was dressed in a pair of denim jeans, grey jersey and white Adidas sneakers.
Investigators believe the man was murdered overnight.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Insp Joseph Corraspe and a party of officers visited the scene.