Police are searching for two men after a series of “traps” were set along North Coast Road in the community of La Fillette.
Investigators told the Express they have two reports of these “traps”, where the suspects put debris on the road to cause an approaching vehicle to stop.
When the drivers exit the vehicle, they would be confronted by armed men.
One incident involved an off-duty police officer, while another was with a 38-year-old woman from Cedros.
Both times armed men came onto the road and attempted to shoot at the victims.
No one was injured in either report, but police are calling on any other victims to come forward.
The first incident took place at about 4 a.m. on Sunday.
The off-duty policeman said he was driving when he saw some bamboo and other debris blocking the road.
He stopped and got out the car to move the debris but saw two men hiding in a bamboo patch.
He went back to his vehicle and heard a series of gunshots as he put his car in reverse and drove away. He was not injured nor was his vehicle damaged and he went to Blanchisseuse Police Station and made a report.
However, while the report was being taken, the suspects struck again.
The female victim reported similar facts - that she was proceeding east along North Coast Road near “The Teak” where she saw debris on the road. She stopped her car in front of the debris and was debating what to do when she heard gunshots.
She said as she drove off she saw a man holding a gun.