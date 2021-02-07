Since Friday’s discovery of the skeletal remains of a human around the corner from the remains of Andrea Bharatt’s body the day before, horrified citizens have been asking – how many more victims were disposed of along the Aripo Road?
The police today are involved in a search involving almost 250 people.
Nine kilometres will be searched.
It is being led by Deputy Commissioner of Police – Operations, Joanne Archie and Superintendent Rishi Singh.
At 7a.m. officers assembled at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex.
Involved are 94 officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch, eight from the homicide bureau, 19 from the Inter Agency Task Force, six from the Anti Kidnapping Unit, five from Air Support, two from the canine division, 55 soldiers, 17 fire search and rescue officers, 27 hunters, and 15 officers from the Northern Division Task Force, and paramedics.
Breakfast and lunch have been provided by the Hunters Association and TTPS.
The search will end when there is no more daylight.