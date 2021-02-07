Since Friday’s discovery of the skeletal remains of a human around the corner from the remains of Andrea Bharatt’s body the day before, horrified citizens have been asking – how many more victims were disposed of along the Aripo Road?

The police today are involved in a search involving almost 250 people.

Nine kilometres will be searched.

Officers and hunters assembled at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex.

It is being led by Deputy Commissioner of Police – Operations, Joanne Archie and Superintendent Rishi Singh.

At 7a.m. officers assembled at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex.

Involved are 94 officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch, eight from the homicide bureau, 19 from the Inter Agency Task Force, six from the Anti Kidnapping Unit, five from Air Support, two from the canine division, 55 soldiers, 17 fire search and rescue officers, 27 hunters, and 15 officers from the Northern Division Task Force, and paramedics.

Breakfast and lunch have been provided by the Hunters Association and TTPS.

The search will end when there is no more daylight.

“Do these people have a heart?”

This was the question Randolph Bharatt yesterday contemplated about the men who kidnapped and killed his only child, Andrea.

His heart breaking as he continued to remember walking along Heights of Aripo, Arima, to identify his daughter’s body on Thursday, Bharatt was reinforced by his faith as he talked about the fate of the men who took Andrea.

Andrea Bharatt’s neighbours do not plan to forget her.

Days after the young court clerk’s body was found following her kidnapping on January 29, people living along the Arima Old Road continued to mourn as if they had just heard the news of her brutal murder.

+2
TRINIDAD and Tobago may alrea­dy be experien­cing “social des­pair” as the national commu­nity wrestles with uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic while also being mentally and emotionally assaulted, almost daily, by news of increasingly violent crimes.

Psychiatrist and Indepen­dent Senator Dr Varma Dey­­alsingh is now warning authorities that socie­ty demands a show of justice and evidence of national development to avoid the onset of increased depression, anxiety, anger and hopelessness among citizens.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says des­pite Trinidad and Tobago recording no new cases of Covid-19 from samples ta­ken over a three-day period, this does not mean the country is out of the woods.

Parasram was speaking du­­ring yesterday’s virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, the ministry reported that no new cases had been detected in samples taken from February 2 to February 4.