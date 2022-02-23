POLICE are searching for the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer used by kidnappers in the abduction of 33-year-old Zepheniah Harripaul, which occurred during the wee hours of last week Thursday in Chaguaramas.
The car is registered to a man who lives at Trou Macaque Road in Laventille, but up to last night investigators were unable to locate him as the police continue their search for Harripaul, a shift supervisor at Tucker Energy Services.
The Express was also told that members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were also searching for Harripaul in the bushes and hills of Chaguaramas, Carenage and parts of Diego Martin but up to last night there was no sign of him.
Last night, Harripaul’s relatives told the Express that they have heard nothing from the police.
“We are hanging on,” said the relative.
“As far as we know nothing is happening but things may be going on and we don’t know but I don’t know,” said the man.
Police reported that Harripaul arrived at Tucker Energy Services, which has an installation at First Avenue, Western Main Road, Chaguaramas, around 6 p.m. last week Wednesday, and around 9.30 p.m., the kidnappers came, telling security officers that they had to collect something off a ship.
Police said that around 2 a.m., Harripaul left a work crew to retrieve a flash-light in the office and police said it was then he was grabbed.
The abductors attempted to leave with Harripaul’s Hyundai Tucson but the vehicle’s alarm kept going off.
Security officers were about to question them when the abductors abandoned the Tucson and got into the vehicle they all arrived in and left with Harripaul.
The guards then contacted Carenage Police Station.