Scene

A screenshot from a video showing the scene.

Three men were shot dead this morning in a confrontation with police in Port of Spain.

It happened at about 3.20 a.m. along Independence Square South, in the vicinity of Chacon Street.

The Express was told that officers of the Western Division were responding to a report that a white Toyota Aqua was seen in the capital, and its occupants were brandishing firearms.

The officers saw a vehicle that matched the description given, and attempted to intercept the car along Independence Square.

However, the driver reportedly sped away.

The responding officers claimed they heard explosions and believed they had come under attack.

The officers returned fire.

The vehicle then crashed into the wall near Republic Bank.

In the aftermath, four occupants of the vehicle were shot.

Three men died on the scene, while the fourth victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

ci

He is said to be in critical condition.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed and taken into custody.

Investigators told the Express that the identities of the three deceased have yet to be confirmed up to 8 a.m. but they are all believed to be from the Carenage area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

