FOUR people were shot dead in confrontations with police yesterday morning in Port of Spain and Morvant.
The deceased have been identified as Fabien Richards, 21, his cousin Isaiah Roberts, 17, Naldo Williams, 24, and Triston 'Ratty' Springer.
Richards, Roberts, and Williams were shot dead around 3.20 a.m. yesterday along Independence Square in Port of Spain, in an incident that also saw a fourth individual, aged 16, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The teenager is currently in serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The Sunday Express was told that officers of the Western Division were responding to a report that occupants were brandishing firearms in a white Toyota Aqua in the capital city. The officers observed a vehicle that matched the description given, and attempted to intercept the car along Independence Square.
However, the driver reportedly sped away.
From initial reports, the responding officers claimed they heard loud explosions and believed they had come under attack, and returned fire.
The vehicle then crashed into the wall near Republic Bank, in the vicinity of Chacon Street.
When police exited their vehicle, they said they observed six occupants in the car, and only two were unharmed.
Richards, Roberts, and Williams died on the scene.
The 16-year-old was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment, and he remained hospitalised up to last night.
The unharmed occupants of the car were taken into custody, and are said to be aiding with enquiries.
Relatives dispute events Relatives told the Sunday Express that Roberts was expected to leave Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday to meet his mother in New York.
Speaking with the media, his grandmother, Michele, said Roberts' death had hit the family very hard.
She recalled that as far as she was aware, Roberts went to a party with Richards and a group of their friends.
She said she was told the group left the party and were on their way to KFC along Independence Square, when they were confronted by police.
'They told us they all had left the party and were heading home. But like they went for something to eat. When they reach in town now, all that drama take place, and Isaiah is now gone. And this is hurting all of us hard because he was a good boy. He's not in any criminal activities, he doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke. I don't even let him 'be on the block' liming. As it's 8 p.m. every night I would call him inside and tell him to hit his books, just to make sure he's not on the streets and away from that life. We didn't want him anywhere near that life. And yet, look how he still lost his life, and at the hands of police, too.
'All I have to ask the police was if it was a BMW or a Benz being driven by the rich people, who fair-skin people would you have shot up the whole car like that? Because now a child is dead, and there is no way to bring
him back. You just took away his whole life. Even if you think one man in the car was in the wrong, you shot at the whole car and four people picked up. The only reason the last one (the 16-year-old victim) didn't die was because the bullets bounce off others and didn't hit him as bad. Meanwhile, Isaiah got shot in the head. How are we supposed to live with that? How is his mother? How am I? I am alone now. You took away a good black boy, who had plans with his life, plans to be a mechanic and such, because you didn't care who you were shooting at,' Michele said.
Richards' father, Garth, made similar assertions while speaking with the Sunday Express at the family's home in El Socorro yesterday afternoon.
He said he believed that 'black men' liming together in groups was all that was needed to become a target of police in this country.
At the time, Garth was hugging his wife, Nicole, as they both attempted to come to terms with the news.