Two dogs, that attempted to attack persons in Arima, were fatally shot yesterday afternoon by police in Arima.
The Express was told at about 2.45 p.m. residents of Malabar Branch Road in Arima observed the two pit bulls roaming the street, and 'rushing' persons.
The two dogs ran into a yard, forcing a man to lock his wife and children inside his house.
When officers arrived, they observed the two dogs barking in a ferocious manner, biting at a fence, and attempting to gain entrance to a dog kennel.
The officers approached the animals, and they both attacked the police.
The officers, realizing their lives were in danger, pulled out their firearms and shot at the two dogs.
Both animals were injured, but one of the pit bulls subsequently jumped over a six-foot concrete wall on the northern side of the house onto Henri Street.
The officers ran after the escaping animal and observed it running toward two schoolchildren who were walking along the roadway.
The officers shot at the dog again.
This time the animal fell.