A 25-year-old woman is aiding police with enquiries after a handgun belonging to a police officer and 30 rounds of ammunition were stolen.
The officer, who is attached to the Carenage Police Station, told investigators that around 11.10 p.m. on Friday he had parked his vehicle at the RBC compound along the Eastern Main Road, San Juan.
He secured the vehicle, which had his firearm in it, and went nearby to use an ATM.
Upon returning some minutes later, he observed his vehicle had been broken into. His licensed firearm, 30 rounds of marked ammunition, a tactical pouch, and his Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) badge were missing.
He notified the officers of the San Juan Police Station and a team led by Sgt Maynard and including Cpl Emmanuel and PC Eastman responded.
Around 4.20 a.m. on Saturday, a 25-year-old woman from Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan, arrived at the San Juan station and handed officers 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition with TTPS engravings. She said some people had brought the weapon to her house and tried to sell it.
However, she and a man known to her had a verbal argument, and there was a scuffle.
The woman grabbed the ammunition and went to the police station.
Officers responded and seized the firearm and the rest of the ammunition.