Police officers searching for firearms and ammunition at a house on Saturday found banned wild meat in a freezer.
The frozen armadillo, also commonly known as "tattoo", was seized and a man arrested in connection with the find.
The exercise included officials of the Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, with police officers of the Central Police Division.
Based on information received, the officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a residence on Todd’s Station Road.
Nothing mentioned in the warrant was found but the frozen armadillo was seized from the home and Baldath Bhoram, 59, was arrested.
Game Warden Gilchrist-Lopez continued enquiries which led to Bhoram being charged for the offence of possession of a second-schedule animal, namely a tattoo/armadillo.
The charge carries a max penalty of $10,000.
Bhoram was granted bail at the Chaguanas Police Station and is scheduled to appear in court on August 30.
Later in a separate incident during the exercise, the police officers executed a search warrant for dangerous drugs at a house on Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.
The officers found 18 fully grown marijuana trees with an estimated street value of $90,000.
A 22-year-old man was arrested and PC Andre is continuing enquiries.
The exercise, which was conducted during the hours of 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., was coordinated by Snr Supt Curt Simon, ASP Dipchand, and Insp Julien.
It was supervised by Sgt Andrews, and Cpl Hamilton and included members of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area North, PCs Charles and Woodruff of the Canine Unit along with canines Arci and Atom.
It was conducted jointly with game warden Baldath Ramlogan and officers of the Forestry Division, State Lands, and Praedial Larceny.