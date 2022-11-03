POLICE are searching for a woman who lured a man trying to sell his vehicle on social media into an armed attack by three men.
The victim negotiated the sale of his $80,000 pick-up through Facebook, and on Wednesday when he to Siparia to sell the vehicle he fell victim to an armed gang of thieves.
A police report said that the victim, of San Fernando, had advertised for sale his white Hyundai H100 pick-up, and met a ‘buyer’ on Facebook through the profile “Amanda Boss”.
On Wednesday at around 4 p.m. the victim drove his vehicle to Penal, where he met the woman.
She then accompanied him in the vehicle to Water Well Road, Syne Village, Siparia.
There, three men - one armed with a firearm and another with a cutlass – hijacked him and threw him out of the vehicle.
The men tied him up and left him on the side of the road.
They then sped off in his vehicle.
The man managed to free himself and was assisted by passersby.
A report was made to the Siparia police and WPC Noriega is continuing investigations.
Last month, a similar incident occurred when a man who took a job via social media to transport a refrigerator was hijacked and robbed of his van, cash and valuables.
Upon arrival at the location to where he was directed, the victim was ambushed by two men, as the woman who hired him the woman fled the scene.
The victim reported that he had made contact the woman on Facebook, and on Monday met her at the Tunapuna market.
It was arranged that he would provide transportation with his Hyundai H100 vehicle to transport a fridge and a stove from Siparia to Curepe.
He further reported that he left Tunapuna and went to Victor Street, Siparia, as per the directions from the woman.
Upon reaching the dead end on Victor Street, he was approached by two men, both armed with firearms, who announced a robbery.
The woman then exited the van and walked away into some nearby bushes.
The two men pulled the victim out of the van, tied up both his feet and hands, pushed him into the bushes at the side of the road and drove off with his vehicle TDH 5119 valued $95,000, cell phone valued $1,500 and wallet containing $600 and other valuables.
Later, the victim untied himself and made his way to the Siparia police station where he reported the incident.