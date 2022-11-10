THE Government is considering whether to make police officers personally liable for payment of damages in malicious prosecution cases.
Attorney General Reginald Armour said on Tuesday that the Office of the Attorney General had been in ongoing consultations with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Ministry of National Security on the issue of errant police officers being held personally liable for damages awarded in malicious prosecution cases.
Speaking in the Senate, Armour said the Ministry of the Attorney General held a meeting with the Police Complaints Authority and the TTPS on March 3 to discuss amendments to the Police Complaints Authority Act.
He said at that meeting the proposal to amend the State Liability and Proceedings Act was briefly mentioned.
“The concern shared by all persons in attendance was that police officers should be given some burden of paying awards of damages from which they are currently insulated under the Act. On that date the PCA wrote to the TTPS on the matter. The TTPS subsequently wrote to the Ministry of the Attorney General on June 14, 2021,” he said.
The AG said Australian legislation from three different states was a reference for consideration whereby police officers are held liable in civil proceedings and pay damages in certain circumstances.
He cited the legislation in the state of Victoria in which the Australia government is liable for all police torts unless it can be established that the conduct giving rise to such a tort was serious and wilful misconduct.
He said the matter is currently at the policy development stage and the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs is considering a proposal which seeks to create a police tort similar to what is provided for in the state of Victoria or alternatively to widen the scope of the State Liability and Proceedings Act Chapter 8 No 2, which is currently limited to negligent claims to encompass all action brought in tort against the State. In this regard the Government is yet to have a finalised decision on this matter, he said.
Armour was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on what legislative action the Government intended to take to cause errant police officers involved in malicious prosecution cases to be held personally liable for damages awarded in such cases.
Mark asked whether given the plethora of judgments, what time frame the Attorney General was anticipating for the conclusion of the policy paper.
Armour said this was a matter of research and policy development and was a carefully thought-through process and it would be premature for him to prescribe a time. “But I give the assurance that it is being worked on assiduously,” he said.