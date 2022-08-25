Cops nab two bandits

The swift response of officers of the St Joseph Police Station led to the arrests of two men following a report of an armed robbery in Curepe.
The incident took place around midday on Tuesday at a supermarket along Riverside Road in Curepe.
Two masked men entered the building and announced a hold-up.
They then relieved persons in the store of their cash and valuables.
They took $1,100, which represented sales for the day, as well as two bottles of Hennessy, a bottle of puncheon, as well as 19 packs of cigarettes.
The items were placed in a book bag and the suspects left the building.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Sgt Joseph and PC Rochford responded.
They received intelligence that led them to Ragbir Street, St Augustine, where the suspects were held and the stolen items retrieved.
PC Norville is continuing enquiries.