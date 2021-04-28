POLICE are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a decpitated man found in, Dibe, Long Circular, St James on Sunday.
Police said that the man was clad in a long black track pants with white stripes along the side of the pants together with a black Adidas jacket with a hoodie with the Adidas logo on the left side chest area. The “John Doe,” also had on and a white button up polo jersey under the jacket.
The deceased also has a tattoo on his left calf of the Eye of Horus.
Anyone with information who can help to identify this person is encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One Office at 625-8234/624-5230.
All calls will be confidential.