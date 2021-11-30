Police are again calling for the public’s help in identifying the body of a man which was found off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Saturday morning.
Up to press time last night, the deceased had yet to be positively identified.
Based on how the victim was found, police suspect the man may have been hit by a vehicle which then failed to stop.
He was said to be a male of African descent in his mid-50s, dark brown in complexion, approximately six feet tall, around 200 pounds, and clad in a white T-shirt and black short pants.
Around 1.30 a.m., police received a report that the body of a man was observed along the west-bound lane of the highway, in the vicinity of Southern Executive Services.
A team of officers led by Cpl Phillip responded and observed the body on the ground.
Several items, including shoes, a hat, and a bag containing several personal items, were on the shoulder of the lane.
The body was viewed by a district medical officer and ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James pending further investigations.
St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.
Anyone with information on this hit and run incident is asked to contact St Joseph Police Station at 662–4038 or via the 555 reporting hotline or the TTPS’ App.
This latest incident brings the current number of road traffic deaths for 2021 to 72, compared to 82 for the same period last year.