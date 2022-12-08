FORENSIC officials are expected this week to examine the body of a man who was discovered wrapped in plastic and dumped at the side of the highway extension in South Oropouche on Tuesday evening.
The body is expected to be taken on Thursday to the Forensic Science Centre where the plastic would have to be dusted for fingerprints before it was unwound from the corpse.
Police said no one has come forward with information on the man, who is yet to be identified.
An anonymous caller alerted police officers at around 5.45 p.m. that the corpse was on the south bound lane of the highway.
Police said that the body was wrapped in clear plastic, like cling wrap.
Whether the man died by suffocation, or other injuries, should be known when the post-mortem is done.
Officers ascertained that the body was that of a man of African descent, who appeared to be in his 40’s, slim built, brown complexion and approximately 178 centimetres (five feet ten inches) tall.
Responding to the crime scene were the ASP Victor, Insp Ramlogan of the South-Western Police Division, Homicide detective Insp Jones, Cpl Seecharan of the South-Western Division Task Force and others.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911.