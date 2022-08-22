POLICE arrested 23-year-old soldier on Friday after he attempted to run over a police officer following a brief chase in Arima.
Police said that around 12.30 p.m. two officers of the North Division Task Force were on mobile patrol along Mendez Drive, Samaroo Village, Arima, when they saw a man attempting to elude them.
Officers said the man looked in the direction of their marked police vehicle, walked briskly away and got into a brown Honda Civic.
The officers ordered him to stop, but instead he sped off.
The officers then chased after him. They said that during the chase the man started driving erratically, endangering the lives of pedestrians as he did so. The car eventually slowed down when it encountered traffic.
One of the officers, PC Samaroo got out the police SUV and shouted at the driver to stop.
At this time the car was facing the officer and its driver began accelerating towards him.
The officer shouldered his Police Service-issued Galil assault rifle and discharged three rounds at the car.
Still the driver sped off. But the officers, with the help of Emergency Response Units from the Maloney Police Station, intercepted the Civic at Church Street, Samaroo Village.
The driver got out and began to run but was held a short distance away. When they searched the man they found a revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.
The man is from Mootoo Lands in Arima and he operates from the Regiment’s Camp La Romaine.