crime tape

POLICE arrested 23-year-old soldier on Friday after he attempted to run over a police officer following a brief chase in Arima.

Police said that around 12.30 p.m. two officers of the North Division Task Force were on mobile patrol along Mendez Drive, Samaroo Village, Arima, when they saw a man attempting to elude them.

Officers said the man looked in the direction of their marked police vehicle, walked briskly away and got into a brown Honda Civic.

The officers ordered him to stop, but instead he sped off.

The officers then chased after him. They said that during the chase the man started driving erratically, endangering the lives of pedestrians as he did so. The car eventually slowed down when it encountered traffic.

One of the officers, PC Samaroo got out the police SUV and shouted at the driver to stop.

At this time the car was facing the officer and its driver began accelerating towards him.

The officer shouldered his Police Service-issued Galil assault rifle and discharged three rounds at the car.

Still the driver sped off. But the officers, with the help of Emergency Response Units from the Maloney Police Station, intercepted the Civic at Church Street, Samaroo Village.

The driver got out and began to run but was held a short distance away. When they searched the man they found a revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.

The man is from Mootoo Lands in Arima and he operates from the Regiment’s Camp La Romaine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THE FIRST AND THE FASTEST

THE FIRST AND THE FASTEST

Hasely Crawford’s blaze to Olympic gold and glory on July 24, 1976 was honoured in what was declared to be Trinidad and Tobago’s first act of independent decision-making that did not require the approval of the British Queen.

Cataract relief for Tobagonians

from next month Tobago will begin clearing the years-long backlog of patients awaiting cataract surgery.

On Friday, via a Facebook post, the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection invited residents of the island who have been waiting for cataract surgeries in the public healthcare system or who believed their vision was impaired by cataracts, to make an appointment to be pre-screened under the Tobago Cataract Backlog Programme.

UNC blanks ‘sham and pappyshow’ expo

UNC blanks ‘sham and pappyshow’ expo

Public relations officer of the United National Congress Dr Kirk Meighoo says the just concluded Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II held in Trinidad was a “sham” and “pappyshow” and this was why the United National Congress (UNC) did not participate in it.

Recommended for you