Police officers instructed that signs be removed or covered at two campaign offices in San Fernando, yesterday.
At the office of the United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Les Efforts West/La Romaine Rishi Balramsingh, located at the corner of Todd and Westwood Streets, police officers warned that election signage was within 100 yards of the polling station at San Fernando West Secondary School, and had to be removed.
UNC Senator and election agent Jayanti Lutchmedial said that representatives at the office were told the signs were considered to be campaigning.
She told reporters, however: “This is a campaign office and, therefore, we would have had this signage in effect, just like every other candidate from every other political party, the signage would have been up for a number of months.”
She added that yesterday morning, officials from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) walked with Balramsingh’s representatives, and based on the established limit of the polling station, they were only told to remove a banner from on a fence.
“We have complied with all of the directions of the EBC. I also indicated this to Snr Supt Smith of the Southern Division, and so I’ve asked him to look into the issue raised by his officers.... There is no rule that you cannot have signage up; you cannot influence people to vote within 100 yards of the polling station. We have measured and we have taken our time and we have painstakingly measured from the limits established outside of the polling stations to ensure that we are well outside of that 100-yard limit.”
After some hours, the signs outside the building were eventually covered.
A sign at the campaign office of the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for Les Efforts East/Cipero Ryaad Hosein, located at the other end of Westwood Street, was also covered.
EBC: No election-related material
In response last night, EBC communications manager Bobbi Rogers said: “The EBC did receive a report of this situation. Section 89 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap 2:01 states: No person shall furnish or supply any public address apparatus, loudspeaker, bunting, ensign, banner, standard or set of colours or any flag to any person with intent that it should be worn or used on polling day within an electoral district for which an election is being held on any motor or other vehicle as political propaganda on polling day, and no person shall on polling day carry, wear or use within such electoral district any public address apparatus, loudspeaker, bunting, ensign, banner, standard or set of colours or flag, on any motor or other vehicle or otherwise as political propaganda.
“The issue is that no election-related material is supposed to be used on election day in any electoral district where an election is being contested, and for the local government election, that will be all of Trinidad,” she added.