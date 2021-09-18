MORE than $400,000 seized from a mother and son earlier this year has been ordered by the court to be returned to them.
A lawyer for Camille Laloo and Wazim Shah made an application for the release of the cash seized by the police on January 19.
The money, which amounted to $410,000, was detained under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Following the application by defence attorney Taradath Singh, documents were filed and served on the Police Service Financial Investigations Branch (FIB).
The matter came up for hearing before Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Wednesday.
He ordered the cash be released.