SECURITY guards allegedly assaulted members of the media in the car park of the San Fernando General Hospital on Wednesday, and the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.
TV6 journalist Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh and her husband TTT’s cameraman Che Teekersingh say they were verbally and physically assaulted by security guards while using their television cameras to record footage of the hospital from the car park.
Express Chief Photographer Dexter Phillip who was also present, was carrying a digital camera and was also confronted by a security guard but said he was not assaulted.
The situation came to an end when manager of Corporate Communications of the South West Regional Health Authority Kevon Gervais intervened.
Gervais advised that said Raghubar-Teekersingh and Teekersingh to file an official report to SWRHA for investigation.
Raghubar-Teekersingh and Teekersingh reported the incident to the San Fernando police station.