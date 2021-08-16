The investigation into an aborted lime involving 14 people aboard a pleasure craft owned by Head, Legal of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Christian Chandler will be completed by next week.
Contacted on August 13 and asked to comment on the probe, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the matter is still under investigation and it is supposed to be completed next week.
Chandler, 43, of Haleland Park, Maraval, was among 14 people detained on August 5 on board his recently-purchased 45-foot pleasure craft Knot Guilty, which was intercepted by members of the T&T Coast Guard (TTCG) following a distress call from a woman on the vessel on August 5.
Under current regulations of the Public Health Ordinance, groups are not allowed to congregate in numbers in excess of five.
Chandler’s job involves advising investigators on whether they should seek advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as outlined in Departmental Order #80, which was signed off by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith on April 17, 2019.
Paragraph 6 (2), under the heading “Communication”, states: “Legal officers, police officers and investigators shall liaise with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions whenever and wherever so required, but SHALL NOT submit files, reports, and correspondences directly to the Director of Public Prosecutions without first submitting same to the Director of Legal for his subsequent approval.”
Asked whether Chandler would be presiding over his own file given his position within the TTPS, Jacob said: “No, it cannot go through there...the people dealing with the file are from the Western Division, there is an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of that Division. There is also a Senior Supt Thompson and they will be liaising directly with the Director of Public Prosecutions.”