Tobago police are investigating a fraudulent situation where some individuals were calling unsuspecting businesses, claiming to be the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and/or his representative, and offering US dollars for trade.
Police told the Express the matter is engaging their attention.
“We are actively pursuing this situation. Again we want to make the public aware of these scams that are going on,” Senior Superintendent of Police Junior Benjamin said.
According to the Office of the Chief Secretary, there have been reported calls to proprietors asking for pre-paid phone cards to be sent to phones on the Chief Secretary’s behalf, for which he will pay at a later date.
Benjamin said the Cyber Crime Unit is looking into the matter.
“They are also looking at different dates that we can have from the information, seeking to look at the Cyber Crime Unit, to look at the phone calls that were made, etc, but we are looking into it at this point in time and we are hoping, based on the information, to see how we can bring some quick resolve to get some more information as to who is really perpetrator of this situation,” Benjamin said.
At least one official report has been made and, according to police, a file is being complied to have the perpetrators held.
“I only know of one other person that has called and said that they have actually made a report in that regard, but my understanding is other persons can also testify of having similar calls. We are again putting all the files together in relation to that. I am really seeking to see if we can get some greater inroads and information so that we could really, you know, see what we could find and get the perpetrator of this particular crime,” Benjamin said.
According to the chief secretary, there is mischief afoot. The activities were not sanctioned by the chief secretary and are fraudulent in nature. Citizens are asked to report any such interactions to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.