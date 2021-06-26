POLICE raided the Maracas Bay Fishing Village yesterday but walked away empty handed following a thorough search.
The Express was on scene interviewing residents adjacent to the popular beach as to how they were doing during a second wave of stay at home orders.
The party of officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force, the K9 Unit and the Maracas Bay Police arrived in three SUVs and a van around 12.30 p.m.
Officers searched some homes but concentrated mainly on the small huts used by the fishermen to store their equipment and supplies. Using the sniffer dogs and also searching themselves the officers came up empty handed.
Residents said that they were quite cordial as they carried out their search leaving approximately an hour after they arrived.