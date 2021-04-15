Tobago vendor Robert McCarthy says he is living in fear.
This after an attempted robbery at his businessplace in Crown Point last Friday.
Since the incident, McCarthy said he has tried to make a report to the Crown Point police on six occasions, but claims officers there told him to return home and they would call him.
The matter is now being investigated by senior police officers in Tobago.
McCarthy said last Wednesday a man with a gun approached his son and demanded food.
“Earlier in the week, my son told me that same guy take his gun out, throw $20 to him and said give him some food fast, and showed him his gun,” McCarthy said.
He said on Friday he was threatened by the same man, who is known to have a gun and is associated with a gang in Tobago West.
He said the man is also the relative of a senior police officer.
“On my way walking to the business, one of the guys said ‘you think is a big boy thing, one gunshot, less than five seconds yuh dead’,” he told the Express yesterday.
He said things escalated and four men ran at him, and he had to defend himself.
“I reached in my car for my machete and by time I realise he is already on me and I slap him with the machete... he ran to the back of the building.”
He said police officers were nearby and saw when he was attacked by the men and sustained injuries to his head and body, but that the officers did nothing.
Since the incident, he claims officers at the Crown Point Police Station have refused to take his report on six separate occasions.
“On Monday and Tuesday again, I went to the police station. They said they would not take a statement from me. I need to wait until they call me.”
McCarthy said he also spoke with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
“I call him, he told me to write to him because he can’t just talk to me on the phone. So I did that letter,” McCarthy said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Tobago Anand Ramesar said yesterday the matter is being investigated.
“The allegations warrant an investigation to be conducted to determine whether or not the police officers are culpable of misconduct,” Ramesar said.