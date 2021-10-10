rape

BAIL has been denied to a San Juan man who was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman at his home on Monday.

The 32-year-old man was remanded into pri­son custody by a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday after being charged by PC Ramdeen, of the San Juan Criminal Inves­tigations Department (CID), with rape and grievous sexual assault.

In a statement yester­day, the Trini­dad and Tobago Police Service said on Monday night that officers received a distress call from a wo­man who claimed she was sexually assaulted by the man and was being prevented from leaving the residence.

Officers of the North-­Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) respon­ded and rescued the wo­man from the location, police said.

She was taken for me­dical treatment, and the 32-year-old suspect was handed over to offi­cers of the San Juan CID, the release said.

During the course of the investigation, supervised by W/Cpl Rivers and conducted by PC Ramdeen and Berkley, the woman informed the officers that on the night in question, she was made to perform a series of sex acts against her will.

She told the officers she was only able to call for help after the suspect fell asleep.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
PM: I keep the President informed

PM: I keep the President informed

I do my duty without fear or favour.

This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responded yesterday to a question from the Opposition on whether he met President Paula-Mae Weekes at President’s House in August to influence the Police Service Commission’s process of selecting a Police Commissioner.

+2
‘It feels like modern-day slavery’

‘It feels like modern-day slavery’

Security officers across various private sector security companies are mobilising to bring action against their employers for a number of “unethical and exploitative” practices they say are widespread in the security industry. 

Recommended for you