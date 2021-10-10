BAIL has been denied to a San Juan man who was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman at his home on Monday.
The 32-year-old man was remanded into prison custody by a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday after being charged by PC Ramdeen, of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department (CID), with rape and grievous sexual assault.
In a statement yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said on Monday night that officers received a distress call from a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by the man and was being prevented from leaving the residence.
Officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) responded and rescued the woman from the location, police said.
She was taken for medical treatment, and the 32-year-old suspect was handed over to officers of the San Juan CID, the release said.
During the course of the investigation, supervised by W/Cpl Rivers and conducted by PC Ramdeen and Berkley, the woman informed the officers that on the night in question, she was made to perform a series of sex acts against her will.
She told the officers she was only able to call for help after the suspect fell asleep.