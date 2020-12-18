A Penal man who was allegedly produced a false certificate of insurance to police has been charged for uttering a forged document with intent to deceive.
Winston Thomas, 65, appeared before a Siparia magistrate on December 15 for the offence.
Thomas pleaded not guilty and was granted $25,000 bail to return to court on January 12.
The charge arose out of an incident where officers from the Penal Police Station responded to a report of a crash in the vicinity of Joglo Supermarket, Penal, on December 12.
Thomas was asked to present his documents to the responding police officers, and the the certificate of insurance raised their suspicions.
The officers checked with the mentioned insurance company for its authenticity, and they were told the document was allegedly false.