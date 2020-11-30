POLICE officers who claimed they were responding to a break-in at a small business at Palo Seco shot and killed the man operating the stall last Thursday night.
Larry Simon, 30, was shot in the head and died at hospital.
Simon’s wife, Teneille James, 30, told media that police officers clad in plain clothes did not identify themselves during the confrontation, and they shot her husband in cold blood.
James denied a police allegation that her husband charged at them with a cutlass.
“That allegation is completely out of the way. He did come out with a cutlass, but he was about 15 feet away from them. He did not charge into the police.
“They (officers) said, ‘Look him. Shoot him.’ The police were in plain clothes and they never identified themselves”, she said.
“I was in the back of the vehicle trying to hold him up. Blood was coming up out of his left temple. He was trying to breathe; he could not talk.
“The police who shot my husband told the medics at the hospital that my husband is a bandit.
“We told them that we are living there (the stall). These are the deeds of the police who are supposed to serve and protect. Do they know the meaning of serve and protect?” asked the wife.
A police report on the incident claimed that around 11.30 p.m. two police constables driving a marked vehicle were on enquiries in the Santa Flora district, when they responded to a report of a break-in in progress at SS Erin Road, Palo Seco, in the vicinity of #9 Road.
The report claimed the officers observed a structure made of galvanise, which was used as a shop and warehouse facility.
Upon checking, they observed one of the galvanise sheets to be ajar with a garden spade nearby and noises emanating from therein.
Police! Police!
The report stated that one of the officers called out to persons when he observed a man armed with a cutlass who began advancing menacingly toward the officer, and the officer shouted to the man, “Police! Police!”
The armed man continued to advance, and the constable began to retreat, the report said.
The other constable drew his service pistol, as he was afraid for his and his colleague’s life, and discharged three rounds toward the armed man, police said.
The report said the man then dropped the cutlass and ran a short distance away into some bushes and collapsed.
James said she and her husband were operating the stall for the last three months, and sometimes slept in the business place.
Residents in the village told the Express they knew the couple well, and some had bought appliances from the stall.
James said police officers also knew them, and they would purchase items from their stall.
She said five months ago, she and her husband moved to Palo Seco where Simon grew up after they fell on hard times.
She said they were rendered homeless after their house at Las Lomas was burnt down.
She said she had planted silk and chiquito figs on two acres of land at Las Lomas where she had lived for 17 years, but the land occupation was thrown into dispute when illegal quarrying began to take place.
With nowhere to live, for months she and her husband slept in their vehicle in the parking lot of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, she said.
They sold fruits to survive, until they moved to Palo Seco where the community welcomed them and a business owner gave her husband a job to run the stall.
James said on Thursday night, she and her husband had returned from the mosque and went to bed around 10 p.m., then tragedy struck less than two hours later.
“We started to hear like an intrusion. I touched him (Simon) and said, ‘Someone trying to break in’.
“He got up and went (outside). I called my Muslim brother to call the police. As he (James) got outside I heard, ‘Look him. Shoot him! Shoot him!’
“I heard about five gunshots rattle out, then two others. Police never identified themselves. I saw a vehicle, but the lights were on.
“When I came outside I realised they were police officers. They did not show any identification.
“I believe there were two police officers, and there was a third man, who was a civilian, in the vehicle,” she said.
Simon ran a short distance and collapsed in the bushes near a house at SS Erin Road.
James claimed the man who was in the back of the police vehicle walked out and was picked up by another police vehicle.
“I believe that individual came here to identify my husband to the police,” she said.
James said the police officers who shot her husband took him and her to the Siparia District Hospital.
Simon was transferred by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
She said she was not allowed into the ambulance and officers did not take her to the hospital.
“They passed me straight in Siparia while I was walking barefoot on the road. I had my bloody clothes in a bag,” she said.
The police report said that officers of the South Western Police Division, including Insp Taitt, Sgt Ali, Cpl Gocool, Cpl Subhag and CSI officers of the Southern Police Division responded.