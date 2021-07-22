Two men were arrested and a stolen goat recovered by police during an Operation Strike Back Three anti-crime exercise in the Northern Division on Wednesday.
At Spring Village, Valsayn, a resident of Bassie Street was arrested for alleged stealing of the goat.
The animal was recovered and positively identified by its owner.
Also, between 2 p.m., and 7p.m., officers several search warrants were executed as part of the exercise.
The search of an overgrown area in Bangladesh, St Joseph, led the officers to 23 fully grown marijuana trees as well as 200 grams of compressed marijuana.
The trees were destroyed and the compressed marijuana, estimated at $3,000, was seized.
Also arrested during the exercise was a 34-year-old Hutton Street, St Joseph resident, who was reportedly selling alcohol without a liquor license.
He was also allegedly found in possession of 265 grams of marijuana.
The operation, spearheaded by Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen and coordinated ASP Coggins and Insp Highly, and included officers of the St Joseph Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Canine Unit, supervised by Sgts Thomas and Torrie.