Jerome

Jerome Hospedales

POLICE shot and killed a twenty-year-old man in Sea Lots today after they said that he pointed a gun at them.

His relatives claimed that he had a walkie-talkie that morning.

Killed was, Jerome Joel Jason Hospedales.

Police said that around 11.10 a.m. officers of the Inter Agency Task Force’s Project Hope were on mobile patrol along Production Avenue, Sea Lots when they saw Hospedales and another man sitting near a corner.

Officers got out their vehicle and were about to search the two men when Hospedales withdrew a gun wrapped in a piece of cloth and pointed it at officers.

Police said that before he fired it at them they fired at him hitting him several times about the body.

Officers then placed him into their vehicle and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His mother, Carlene Charles claimed that her son was a quiet person and was not violent. They said that he had a walkie-talkie in his hand that morning and rubbished claimed that he had a gun.

