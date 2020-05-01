One man was arrested and a quantity of cash seized by officers of the Northern Division Gang Unit, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Tunapuna district yesterday.
Officers, acting on information proceeded to a Western Union Money Transfer location along the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna around 12:50pm, on Thursday 30th April 2020, where they had cause apprehend a suspect.
The man, a 24-year-old of Matura, was found to have in his possession a quantity of cash totalling $84,000.
He was arrested in connection with the find and the cash seized by officers.