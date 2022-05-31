Cops shut down concert

Police responded in full force to the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia where Kes the Band (KTB) was scheduled to perform Sunday night into Monday morning.
A video posted to social media showed about a dozen police vehicles with flashing lights in front the venue as several people dressed in white were seen leaving.
In the post, a woman was heard saying that the event was shut down. She added, “Fire department say too many people inside. They put the lights on, the only thing they didn’t do is play the anthem and then the police and them come, they come inside and say u gotta leave. Look at what’s happening outside on the streets of Atlanta, never in Trinidad, 2023 I’ll be in Trinidad.”
Making reference to recent fatal shootings she said in the one minute, 30 second post, “… allyuh didn’t have police for Buffalo, you didn’t have police for Texas but you have police for Kes and the set of West Indian black people in Atlanta. If I didn’t tape this you would not believe what I am saying. They’re all over the place, you swear is a shooting in the Oasis.”
On a website for tickets sales, KTB was carded to perform at the Oasis Event Center between 9 p.m. on Sunday to 4 a.m. on Monday. Patrons were encouraged to wear white and “limited early bird” tickets were advertised at $45.
Also scheduled to perform were Nadia Batson and Farmer Nappy.
According to an attendee, Kes the Band was 10 minutes into its gig, when the lights were cut.
The Express reached out to the organizers of the event who said a statement would be issued.