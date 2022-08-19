A third day of protests planned by scrap iron workers railing against the imposed six-month ban on old and scrap metal exports was thwarted by police and soldiers in Claxton Bay yesterday morning.
The men had taken to the main roads, chanting, “Free iron men,” before law enforcement moved in.
After two days of burning tyres along the Cedar Hill and Temple Street in Claxton Bay, a heavy police presence yesterday greeted protesters, who then attempted to move their action to the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
By midday the southbound lane of the highway was filled with debris and set alight, leaving only one lane passable to oncoming vehicles.
Traffic was reported to have reached a near standstill, stalling up to the Preysal flyover while authorities gathered at the scene, attempting to quell the fire and clear the roadway.
The group was accompanied by the leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdullah—who later called police intervention an “act of provocation”, in pleading for the prohibition to be lifted.
“We are hungry out here,” lamented Daniel Joseph, a scrap iron worker of eight years, who told the Express the ban would result in financial disaster among the thousands of workers who would be left without a source of income, some forced into poverty and deprivation.
“I have four kids and I am not speaking only for myself; I am speaking for my brothers who are not here. We have children and school is a few weeks away. Men cannot buy books. Men have rent to pay. It has men who needed money to purchase vans and maybe they took out a loan. A loan would not wait for the next six months. Men who rent, the landlord will not want to hear, for the next six months. They want us out of the place and right now we have no employment,” he said yesterday at Cedar Hill.
Joseph said the group was asking for the chance to “earn an honest dollar,” adding that it was not easy to find alternative employment in the current economic climate.
Criticising the heavy police presence, he said, “Since we started this protest all that is coming is more and more police to brutalise the people. That is making the situation worse. Hungry people are angry people. Trust me, you don’t want to have a hungry mob in your hand. For the next six months we don’t know what is going to happen.”
Vulnerable situation
And the views among those present were echoed by Abdullah, who called the ban an economic crime against the country’s citizens.
Abdullah said the Government, by imposing the ban, had failed to impose restrictions that would effectively restrict illegal copper harvesting, and instead put thousands in a vulnerable situation.
“The police could have dealt with those people who were stealing copper and not all of the people who are engaged in earning an honest dollar in this industry to allow them to continue to earn an honest dollar. What the Government has done is to put thousands of people in the breadline. That is wrong and unjust,” he said.
‘Have a heart’
“Total madness. What are they trying to do to the small men and poor people?”
This question is being asked by Sea Lots resident Kenroy Dopwell following the Government’s decision to ban the export of scrap iron and metals for six months.
Dopwell, who lives in a community of many scrap iron labourers, said it was “two weeks before school and thousands of people across the country... not just Beetham and Sea Lots were depending on scrap iron gold” to fund their children’s education. He also said the State should reconsider its move because of the escalating crime and poverty facing communities.
Dopwell said he always has to give a listening ear or give voice to people who are badly affected by the State’s decisions in vulnerable communities.
In the next three months, Attorney General Reginald Armour says he will review the industry and draft a regulatory framework so that by November he could approach Cabinet again with the proposed legislation aimed at monitoring and reducing the illegal trade in scrap iron and metal. He will also look at regional and international scrap-iron exportation legislation and make recommendations to amend existing regulations.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Dopwell said: “They should find some other way to lock down the manholes. Find a way to lock it down. Put some other measures in place. Men would go in the sea and pick up ‘gold’. They would drive around in trucks bawling, ‘scrap iron’. They would honk their horns. A tonne can pick up old iron and still be able to came home with some money and food for his family.”
He added: “He can pick up an old washing machine and take it to the scrap iron yard. He can buy old batteries ($20, $25) and make some money. A washing machine would give them copper, brass and a small piece of aluminium and metal. They might pay about $500 and they might get about $200 to $300.”
Expounding upon people’s precarious socio-economic conditions, Dopwell said: “Why can’t people go into the la basse for ‘gold’? The place is hard already. It’s tough. People don’t have money to buy food. I am not just talking about families in Beetham and Sea Lots. Many families across Trinidad and Tobago are dependent upon it. It’s about two weeks before school reopens. If you look at Beetham, about 60 per cent are scavengers. Look at the level of crime and the situation manifesting itself daily. People are frustrated.”
Dopwell wondered if the authorities are really thinking about how people are impacted. “All the Government is doing is creating more crime. The pressure of daily living is falling on the population. Politicians don’t have to worry about their livelihoods. They go to work every day. I am appealing to AG Armour to look out for poor people and their children. People need the scrap iron hustle. They convert it turn into wealth. Have a heart for poor people,” he said.