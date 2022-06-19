deodath

The vehicle belonging to missing vendor Sanjay Deodath, has been found.

At around 9p.m. on Saturday, police officers on patrols found the truck parked at Stuart Street, Cocoyea, San Fernando.

The vehicle, which had apparent blood stains, was taken away to be searched for evidence.

Deodath was last seen alive last Tuesday. His vehicle was spotted being driven along Saunders Road, St. Mary's later that night, followed by a Nissan Almera motor car.

His father Kishore said the family is distraught over the disappearance of his son, and wants to see him return “alive and safe”.

“On Thursday, we put out a reward but nobody has called as yet. I would like to say that if anybody knows where my son Sanjay is, if you could please say something. We will give you a reward if we find him alive and safe. You will get $20,000,” said the father.

Kishore said the family is troubled by the fact that on the night his son went missing, he visited the residence of couple Nigel Chance and Surita Deosaran, who were gunned down the next day.

He said his son visited them that night for less than five minutes.

“We are thinking all kinds of things. We are not hearing anything from him so something must be wrong. He did not know them too long. It is only about six months that he went St Mary’s to live,” said Kishore.

The bodies of Chance and Deosaran were found riddled with bullets in their home in Moruga Road, St Mary’s Village, after they were killed by gunmen around 4.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

