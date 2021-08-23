POLICE tasered a mentally challenged man who attacked an officer and the squad car in Cunupia on Sunday.
The 61-year-old man and the officer who was beaten were taken for medical treatment at hospital.
The man was hospitalised under police guard at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, while the officer was treated and discharged.
A police report said that around 1.26 p.m. officers of the Emergency Response Patrol Central Division received a report to assist Emergency Health Services paramedics to subdue the man who was acting in a violent manner.
Two constables in a marked vehicle responded to Circular Drive, Ramgoolie Trace, and upon arrival there, they were confronted by the man.
Video footage which circulated on social media showed the man, who was bare backed and clad in a short pants, using his hand to strike the officer seated in driver’s seat and the vehicle.
After the officer shut the driver’s side window, the man repeatedly struck the vehicle, and the right-side wing mirror and front wind screen were damaged.
The report said that one of the officers drew his police-issued taser and squeezed the trigger, but it malfunctioned.
The two constables returned to the Central ERP base and was issued another taser.
Minutes later they returned to the scene where the man again acted in a violent manner towards them.
One of the constables pointed the taser towards the man and issued several warnings to him to desist and comply with his and his colleague’s instructions.
The man did not comply and the constable tasered him.
The man was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Centre where he was treated and transferred to the Mt Hope medical facility for further attention.
Cpl James is conducting further investigations.