Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith intends to meet with Ministry of Health officials to ensure that a better system is put in place for the vaccine rollout in the future.
The TTPS issued a statement shortly before midday Wednesday after police officers in several divisions dispersed thousands of people who had assembled outside health centres hours earlier to receive the Covid-19 vaccines.
The TTPS said that many of them elderly, began assembling outside the vaccination sites in what was a 'first-come, first serve' basis.
"By 9 am, videos and photographs revealed crowds of persons waiting in long lines with absolutely no social distancing.
There were hundreds of persons in lines in areas such as Diego Martin, Carenage, Chaguanas, Ste Madeleine, La Horquetta, and Arima.
As soon as Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, became aware of the situation, he gave instructions that officers of the TTPS take charge of the situation in the various divisions, and if it became necessary, to shut down these sites for the day.
Police officers swung into action and dispersed the large crowds in various areas", the statement read.