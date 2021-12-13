POLICE were told a bizarre story about a robbery and an attempted kidnapping on Saturday after officers picked up two women in Arima with one claiming that her boyfriend was the suspect.
Police were told that around 3 p.m. that day the women both of Sangre Grande went to the Double Palm Hotel located at Tumpuna Road, Arima where they met with a boyfriend of one of the women.
The man’s girlfriend said she walked into the room with him but then asked to leave.
She said however he locked the door and began beating her about her body. She said that she screamed and a Double Palm employee rushed into the room and asked what was going on.
She said she then used the brief distraction to run out the room down to the parking garage where the other woman was waiting for her.
She said that right behind her was the suspect who by this time was naked.
Armed with a pair of scissors he demanded that she hand over three cellular telephones, her Republic Bank card and pin number and the clothes she was wearing. He then used the weapon to demand the keys to the other woman’s Nissan Almera which she immediately handed to him.
He then placed on his girlfriend’s pair of leopard print tights and ordered them both into the car and told them that he will be taking them to Malabar.
On reaching the intersection of Tumpuna Road and the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway both women ran out the car which had stopped at the traffic lights. They ran into a nearby bar and shouted for help.
The bar owner called the police who arrived and met the two women. They told the officers that the suspect may be trying to withdraw money using the bankcard and asked them to pass by the Shops of Arima.
While there the women pointed out the Nissan and the suspect.
He was arrested and the car, phones and bank card recovered.
Both women and the suspect were then all taken to the La Horquetta Police Station where the three were being questioned up to last night.