Cops vow to find 'school' terrorist - as fear sweeps islands

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Curt Simon has vowed that the nameless faceless perpetrator who emailed a cryptic message threatening to detonate explosives at schools and cause a spillage of blood in the country will be caught.
Hundreds of students across 10 secondary schools in Trinidad and Tobago were thrown into panic and forced to evacuate on Friday following the emailed threat.
The Education Ministry said no instruction was given to dismiss schools early.
However, a number of schools issued notices informing parents of early dismissals.
The Express understands that these schools include Hillview College, Penal Secondary school, Presentation College, San Fernando, St Augustine Girls High School, ASJA colleges, Bishop Centenary Girls school, Woodbrook and Signal Hill Secondary school, Tobago.
There was high drama as teams of police officers, bomb experts and fire officers were deployed to the schools including in Tobago to conduct safety sweeps for explosives.
Pupils were swiftly moved to muster points away from the schools, traffic halted and roads blocked off around affected schools while checks were done.
Fear and mass hysteria was further fuelled with viral Whatsapp messages forcing many parents to abandon work and head to the schools to retrieve their children.
Education Minister Dr Minister Dr Nyan Gabsy-Dolly told the Express that schools across the country have not been dismissed early.
DCP Simon said that the TTPS received reports of 10 bomb threats at various schools which were sent via email.
These threats, he said, is being treated as a “high priority” and engaging the attention of the Cyber Crime unit, the Special Branch, bomb technicians and divisional commanders where affected schools are located.
DCP Simon warned that the culprits will be found and they will be brought to justice.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald HInds said he has been in constant communication with the Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and the Chief Fire Officer on the matter.
The Minister said he understands that some 20 schools were affected.
He said the situation is under control and law enforcement has ensured that students and schools are safe.
Earlier, the Education Ministry issued a release stating that immediate action was taken after the emailed threats were received at around 8 a.m.
According to the Ministry, students of the affected schools were evacuated and the TTPS, the Fire Services are working with the Education and National Security Ministries to resolve the situation.
Principals were instructed to apprise parents of the circumstances, and to keep them updated on developments.
The Ministry also stated that the police were also investigating the accosting of the school safety officer at the Belmont Secondary school by adult males on Friday morning.
It stated that staff of the student support services division are on hand at all schools to render support to all staff and students when required.
The Ministry condemned these “reckless actions” which destabilise the nation’s schools and interrupt students' education.
Anyone with relevant information about these threats are urged to contact the police.
What the email threat stated:
Explosives are planted on the territory of the building
We’ve always dreamed of revenge
We’ve always been an empty place
We will take revenge on you all
After the explosion
We will come to you
With weapon
We will kill everyone
No one will be left alive
Trinidad will bleed
We’ll corner you in your house
In the next world, only boiling awaits you
Soon, very soon, a sea of blood will be spilled